An incident in the local electrical grid associated with a power transformer problem led to a spate of electrical service dips and outages in downtown Atchison observed early Monday afternoon.
Power had largely been restored by 1 p.m. after around 50 customers had been reported as without power or with intermittent service in the 11 o'clock hour.
Affected residencies and businesses are concentrated between North Fifth and North Eighth streets in the Main-Commercial downtown blocks.
This included the Atchison Public Schools USD 409 district office; the district said in a social media announcement that it experienced a lack of electricity and phone service at 626 Commercial St., which might affect phone service to each school in the district.
No schools are located in the announced power outage area. Atchison Globe briefly lost power at 308 Commercial St.
