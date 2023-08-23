At Monday evening commission meeting for the city of Atchison, Justin Pregont gave an overview of the proposed Ordinance No. 6695, the establishment of a Rural Housing Incentive District. A Rural Housing Incentive District (RHID) is a tool commonly used throughout Kansas to assist in the development of housing by abating future property tax payments as reimbursement for development expenses incurred.
Establishing an RHID effectively freezes the assessed valuation of the created district and future property tax revenues are then dedicated to reimbursing a developer for their expenses within the parameters of an agreed upon development agreement.
The RHID tool is authorized by the State of Kansas and can go as long as 25 years OR up until the amount of eligible project expenses is reimbursed, whichever is shorter. Ultimately, the terms of an RHID are negotiable between the sponsoring local government and the developer.
There are two applications of RHID: Infrastructure buildout, meaning a developer can be reimbursed for their expenses incurred to build streets, curbs, sidewalks, sewer lines, water lines, land acquisition, etc... No vertical construction costs are reimbursable in this application.
Also, upper story downtown, meaning a developer can be reimbursed for their expenses incurred to build vertical construction on the second (and above) floors of a 50+ year old downtown building.
Vision 4 First, LLC is a development group looking to utilize the RHID tool as they build out infrastructure to create attractive new lots for sale in the area loosely contained between 2nd Street and Washington Street as well as Laramie Street and Riley Street. This is the old 1st Street corridor.
Just like with other development incentives, Gilmore and Bell would prepare all the necessary documents and the developer would be responsible for any fees associated with those efforts.
The scheduled action today is to conduct a public hearing on the matter and then consider the ordinance that establishes the district.
The Vision 4 First, LLC preliminary site plans (attached) indicate this project could create around 45 lots suitable for housing construction. If fully built out and assuming all single-family homes at a modest average valuation of $225,000, this could create over $10 million in housing. At current propertytax rates, that would drive around $200,000 of total property tax revenue per year.
That increase in future property tax revenue would be delayed until the RHID is fully paid out per the terms of the development agreement (attached).
Gilmore and Bell’s fees will be paid by the developer, and they’ll guide the city through the RHID establishment process.
The Secretary of Commerce has approved the proposed RHID and the attached Resolution and RHID.
The City’s 2020 Strategic Plan identifies five areas of focus: Quality of Life, Housing & Neighborhoods, Economy, Downtown, and Infrastructure & Transportation. This proposal advances the Economy, Infrastructure, and Housing priorities.
The City’s Economic Development Advisory Group (EDAG) voted in unanimous support of this project concept in November of last year.
This would be the first ever RHID in the City of Atchison.
Subsequently to establishing the district, the developer and the City will need to negotiate a development agreement to govern the terms of the RHID as well as other requests for partnership from the developer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.