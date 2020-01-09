A driver lost control of their vehicle on Thursday evening while heading toward the Amelia Earhart Memorial Bridge, causing it to cross the center line and hit a truck towing hay baler equipment at the foot of the bridge.
Reached by phone, a Buchanan County sheriff's deputy serving as a public information officer said the westbound 2019 Mitsubishi sedan — totaled as a consequence of the crash — hit the axle of the trailer supporting the equipment in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 59.
The driver of the sedan suffered minor physical injuries in the crash and received transport by Atchison County EMS to Atchison Hospital. The driver of the truck pulling the hay baler escaped injury, the deputy said.
While the circumstances of the crash remain under review, the deputy said, the driver of the Mitsubishi has not been issued a citation in light of the loss of control likely being associated with a medical episode the driver suffered just before the crash. The nature of the medical episode hasn't been described out of respect for the driver's privacy.
