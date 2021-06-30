Saturday, July 3
Atchison Lions community fireworks display at Warnock Lake. DJ music starts at 8 p.m. and fireworks begin after dark.
Sunday, July 4
Lancaster Lions to celebrate a summer of freedom in Lancaster. Beefburger supper for a donation from 4 to 5:30 p.m., parade at 6 p.m. with an ice cream social to follow. At dusk, there will be fireworks at Fuhrman Park.
Tuesday, July 6
The Raven volleyball Juniors Camp runs from Tuesday to Thursday and is an all-skills camp to help develop skills in the game of volleyball. Each day a new skill will be introduced along with games and competition. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The cost of the camp is $75 per camper.
Thursday, July 8
Amberwell Atchison Volunteers Sunflower Gift Shop Christmas in July Sale, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 800 Raven Hill Drive.
Friday, July 9
*Amberwell Atchison Volunteers Sunflower Gift Shop Christmas in July Sale, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 800 Raven Hill Drive.
*Atchison County Community Schools Education Foundation registration deadline for 4-person Scramble Golf Tournament. Register at 913-833-5050 or gaddis.andrew@usd377.org.
*The volleyball Elite Camp is geared towards players who are looking to continue their careers in college. The camp will offer a collegiate training experience that allows players to take part in skills training and gameplay while receiving the opportunity to be seen by the Benedictine coaching staff for the potential of becoming a future Raven.
Monday, July 12
Summer Sounds Concert, 7 p.m., featuring Atchison Community Band at the Public Library Lawn in Atchison. Bring your lawn chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.