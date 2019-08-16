The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil advisory for the city of Nortonville in Jefferson County.
The advisory, effective Friday, Aug. 16, until further notice, was issued due to a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure might result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination, KDHE reported.
Customers are urged to observe the following precautions until further notice:
If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting water run until it clears.
Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparations or use bottled water.
Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
Disinfect dishes and other food contact surface by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
Water used bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes might want to consult their physicians.
After announcement of a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.
For consumer questions, please contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: http: //www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water_disruption.htm.
Restaurants and other food establishments that have question about the impact of the boil water advisory on the business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.
