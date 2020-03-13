“Nub Schrader is a measuring stick I use for how a person should live their life.”
Those are the words Shaun Pickering wrote in Schrader’s honor to share memories of his longtime friend, mentor, role model and bus driver.
Lloyd “Nub”Schrader, a well-loved USD 377 bus driver and Atchison Lions Club member, served 47 years as he transported youngsters to and from school along a route situated in the Cummings area southwest of Atchison to JU-4 and to Effingham. For more than 25 years, Schrader was a willing community service volunteer in his work on behalf of the Lions. Schrader, 82, of Cummings, died March 5 at the St. Francis Campus of the University of Kansas Medical Center, in Topeka.
Catherine Miller, Schrader’s Lions colleague, said her friendly peer had a unique knack to connect with the people of all walks of life. For more than 20 years he was the man who brought the Lions costume to life in all the parades throughout the community.
“He was always friendly,” Miller said. “He really had an effect on the people as he entertained among the crowds. He always had a way, it like he knew what they needed.”
Pickering was five years old and in kindergarten when he first became acquainted with Schrader. The youngster was one of about 53 passengers assigned to Schrader aboard the bus. Pickering admitted became fascinated by the way Schrader drove the bus.
“As a kindergartner,” Pickering wrote, “I wanted to be Nub.”
Pickering recanted Schrader’s account of how his 48-year career of as bus driver came to be. It was one rainy and muddy afternoon in 1962 when the JU-4 school bus became stuck along the road in front of Schrader’s house, Pickering explained. The driver jumped out and exited the bus. As Pickering wrote his understanding was the driver told Schrader he had gotten stuck too many times and that he was done driving so Schrader could take the bus, which he did.
The incident became the base that paved Schrader’s legacy that included playing tag, and water gun wars during the wait time for bus transfers as well as passing out other edible treats.
Schrader instilled in his young passengers the value of an education, Pickering wrote. Schrader inquired about the youngsters grades and for those who shared their grade card information, he rewarded them. Schrader paid them a quarter for each “A,” a dime for every “B” and a nickel for every “C”.
A feature story published May 13, 1993 in the Atchison Daily Globe referred to Schrader as a friend to the kids who often treated them to donuts and annually ice cream bars on his birthday. The story indicated Schrader was always respectful of his passengers, and he would often share personal tales about his childhood with a moral intended to encourage the kids to stay in school.
Schrader was always the first one to volunteer for any of the Lions community projects, Miller recalled.
“People would go talk to him,” Miller said. “He was Grandpa for everyone.”
It was in December of 2019 when Schrader was presented the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, the highest distinction awarded to a Lion from community involvement and volunteerism, Miller said. The Atchison Lions Club hosts a Facebook page, Miller said. Currently posted on it are numerous tributes for Nub.
Funeral services for Schrader are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Memorials are suggested to Atchison Lions Club or Trinity Lutheran School Grant Fund.
