Atchison has a lot of good things going for it, from a health perspective.
A majority of survey respondents to a recent a public wellness survey reflected high satisfaction with the amount of physical fitness activities available in the area, the state of the public health in the community and the quality of education and health services available to young Atchisonians.
However, participants in the triennial Community Health Needs Assessment at Atchison Hospital, conducted on Thursday evening by VVV Consultants LLC of Olathe, reflected concentrated concern on the issues of mental health, drugs and the number of health care providers locally available. Amid all of the discussion was some residents’ first extended interaction with new hospital CEO Jeff Perry, who stepped into the shoes of retired CEO John Jacobson earlier this summer.
“The big part of this event for me is all of the strengths of the community and the ability of our constituents to come together and take on the needs of the community,” Perry said. “I think that to the extent we have problems, we have the people here and the ability to solve them.”
The ratio of full-time health care providers is considered modestly satisfactory against an average of 25 rural Kansas counties, with Atchison County offering 1 full-time health care provider for every 2,050 residents, but respondents indicated more are needed to improve urgent care wait times, among other concerns.
“I think there’s a lot of mental health awareness statewide right now,” said Dr. John Eplee of the Atchison Hospital Clinics, who also serves in the Kansas House of Representatives and on the Atchison Public Schools USD 409 Board of Education.
“There’s more awareness than there’s ever been. People get it. There’s a lot of needs in Kansas of course in Atchison. And it’s hard. It’s hard in the state and it’s hard here in Atchison. We will work hard to change it but it’s going to be a slow process.”
Lindsey Hansen, assistant principal for Atchison High School and spokeswoman for Atchison Public Schools USD 409, said a lot of progress has been made.
“Mental health has at times been a concern that people take for granted, and sometimes it’s been a concern people don’t want to discuss,” she said. “A large part of improving public health and happiness is a matter of perception. We have so many good things in this community that are unknown or under-utilized. How can we get the word out?”
Perry said one of the advantages he has in his relatively new role is the infrastructure present. Most rural communities don’t have an entire hospital complex that is of new construction and enjoys solid financial and institutional stability. With the closure of Horton Community Hospital and financial difficulties affecting Hiawatha Community Hospital in Brown County, Atchison has privileges Perry doesn’t intend to squander.
“Because we have a relatively new structure, we have an opportunity to expand services here,” Perry said. “We have a strong ability to improve patient access and serve a growing population.”
