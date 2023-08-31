Be ready to bring your chair or blanket, kick back, and relax to an evening of music soon along the Atchison Riverfront.
The Muddy River Music Festival is set for 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Tickets are $15 to go with around a six-hour flow of live musical entertainment.
The event features Nashville recording artists, headliner, Michael Ray, and the sister duo, Tigirlily Gold. Regional Kansas entertainment, Lazy Wayne Band, and Soco Jukebox, a MoKan area band, will also perform.
There will be two stages on grassy areas along the riverfront, one stage along the south end of the riverfront, and the other along the north end. Guests will be able to go back and forth during the performances which will offer a constant flow of musical stylings.
Michael Ray, the headliner, is a multi-platinum country music artist.
Tigirlily Gold are resident recording artists who perform weekly at Dirk Bentley's Whiskey Row.
Area music fans might already be familiar with the Lazy Wayne Band who recently performed at the Atchison County Fair. They perform a variety of rock, pop, and some other types of music. Lazy Wayne also performed at the 2022 Muddy River Music Festival.
Soco Jukebox is a band that has also performed multiple times performing brand of Carribean and Latin music to the Atchison area.
Locally Atchison and Amberwell are sponsoring the Muddy River Music Festival. The event originated in 2017.
No personal coolers are allowed along the premises.
There will be food, drinks, specialty food refreshment trucks, and local vendors along the riverfront.
