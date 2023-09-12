top story Muddy River Music Festival brings stompin' good time to riverfront By MARY MEYERS Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Sep 12, 2023 Sep 12, 2023 Updated 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lazy Wayne Band fires up the crowd Saturday at the Muddy River Music Festival Saturday along the Atchsion Riverfront. Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe Tigirlily Gold, sister duo and band, shine from atop the stage Saturday at the Muddy River Festival along the riverfront in Atchison. Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe The audience takes it all in as they relax to tunes along the riverfront at the Muddy River Music Festival. Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe Event-goers relax amid the atmosphere Saturday evening during the Muddy River Music Festival along Atchison Riverfront. Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mild weather conditions and good music offered a perfect blend to offer eventgoers a great time at the Muddy River Festival this past weekend along the Atchison Riverfront.The venue hundreds of even-goers were present along the grassy area in between the two stages along the Riverfront Park adjacent to the Atchison Veteran's Park area.Food and refreshment vendors lined the adjacent streets, alleys, and parking lots.The St. Joseph, Missouri-based band, Soco Jukebox was first to perform first along the north end of the park.Straight out of Nashville, Tennessee was Tigirly Gold, a sister duo and band members. who performed on the stage along the south end of the park.Lazy Wayne Band, a regional band, then entertained the crowd from the northern stage as the evening dusk set in.Headliner Michael Ray, a Nashville multi-platinum recording artist, ended the night with country music.Locally Atchison and Amberwell sponsored the event. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News AP News Summary at 1:48 p.m. EDT AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:43 p.m. EDT AP-Scorecard KS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO Zone Forecast MO Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO Zone Forecast AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:38 p.m. EDT AP Business SummaryBrief at 1:33 p.m. EDT Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania Submit a Letter to the Editor We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAtchison woman indicted for embezzling from former Bradken Federal Credit UnionSheriff's Report, week of Friday, Sept. 8, 2023St. Benedict Abbey reaches easement agreementCity Code Violations and text messages used against Atchison populationBruggen, JoAnne 1929-2023Police Report, week of Friday, Sept. 15, 2023Fifth Street wreck leads to drug arrestCounty to exceed RNR, but holds off budget approvalSunday morning crash claims Atchison manPolice Report, week of Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
