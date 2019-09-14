There seems to be something of a trend among people who go to school at Benedictine College: They come not expecting much of little ol’ Atchison, but if they move on after graduation, they never forget it.
The coming of each fall is a spiritual reminder of their time there: The friends made, the trials met, the feats performed and in at least one case, the songs written. Josh Arens, a singer-songwriter BC alumnus of Kansas City, shared some of those songs on Saturday at the Third Annual Muddy River Music Festival, held along the banks of the mighty, murky Missouri.
“I had my beginnings here,” Arens said. “I wrote my first song when I was in college. Giving back to the place where I started is a big deal for me. And to be able to share that is a really big deal.”
Atchison has been improving the prime real estate along the riverbanks for years, forging Veterans Memorial Park and the Atchison Riverfront Pavilion in the early 2000’s before expanding out Riverfront Park in the last 10 years. However, about five years ago, community leaders decided that the venue was underutilized, and this represented a prime opportunity to close out the summer with a new local tradition.
“It’s a beautiful fall day along the banks of the river we all know and love,” Arens said. “I couldn’t imagine anywhere else where I’d rather be.”
The Muddy River Music Festival was born. This year, acts at the Riverfront Pavilion main stage included regional multi-instrumentalist and kids music performers Mr. Stinky Feet & The Hiccups, folk/bluegrass maestros Under the Big Oak Tree, nationally touring classic rock enthusiasts Randy Beach and the Rock’n Blues, Stetson-hatted rockabilly quartet PopSkull Rebels and Atchison’s own burgeoning hip hop emcee, Charles “Yung Knowledge” Ford-Downing. Arens was among several local acts to perform on the secondary stage.
Performing before a dense audience from a professionally managed sound stage in an entirely free event, the musicians highlighted a larger carnival event that included unique craftsmen, stunt artists, carnival attractions and a convoy of food trucks. Festival organizer Scott Weinmann regards the event as an opportunity for artists to get exposure onto their performances from across the region.
“To have a yearly event that you know, brings people regionally and locally together to play is huge,” said Weinmann, who serves as chairman of the Muddy River Festival board. “It’s just great to have that opportunity for people in your community to discover you, even though you may live next door to them.”
No matter how many more years will see the return of the festival, Weinmann said, a determination to keep it permanently free and open to the public will remain, to uphold the original goal to convert Atchison’s riverfront into a regional venue for the enjoyment of all.
“There’s just always been great musicians in town and there’s really been few outlets for them to play locally,” Weinmann said. “A lot of our talent spreads through St. Joseph, Kansas City, Topeka to play. We want them to always have a home in Atchison.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.