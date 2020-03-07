Creative artworks from Atchison and Hiawatha art students in grades kindergarten through 12th-grade will be on display during the month of March at the Muchnic Art Gallery.
This multimedia exhibit, sponsored by the Atchison Art Association, highlights Youth Art Month, a national celebration sponsored by Council for Art Education. The annual S. Helen Student Art Show emphasizes the value of art education for all children and encourages support for quality art programs in state and private schools.
Students from nine schools, Atchison USD 409, Trinity Lutheran, St. Benedicts, Maur Hill, Masters Then & Now and Hiawatha USD 415 are participating in this year’s Sister Helen Buening Student Art Show. Each entry has received the Sister Helen Buening Art Achievement Award and is a contestant for a first, second, or third place ribbon awarded to each school.
Friends, family and the public are invited to attend the Opening Reception from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8. The Sister Helen Buening Student Art Show will be on display and open to the public from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from Saturday, March 7, through Sunday, April 12. Admission is a free-will donation.
Sister Helen Buening taught art at Mount Saint Scholastica and surrounding elementary schools for over 35 years. She created the art education program Masters Then & Now taught by Patty Boldridge to non-traditional students K-12 in the Atchison community. S. Helen’s art education book, “Masters Then & Now” can be purchased through the Atchison Art Association. For more information contact the Atchison Art Association at atchisonart@gmail.com or call 913-367-4278.
Through education, outreach, and exhibition, the Atchison Art Association and the Muchnic Gallery provide access to the arts and avenues for artistic expression in the Atchison community and throughout the region. The Muchnic Gallery is open weekly from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday. The gallery’s vision is a community strengthened and transformed through art.
