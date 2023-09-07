Ms. Wheelchair contest

Daija Coleman, Ms. Wheelchair Kansas

 Photo supplied

The 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Kansas (MWKS) recently attended the Ms. Wheelchair America event where she competed for the national title. Daija Coleman joined with 17 other women vying for the opportunity to represent women who are wheelchair mobile in the United States. This annual event was hosted in Grand Rapids, Michigan and was held August 28-September 3 at the Amway Grand Plaza in Grand Rapids. After an intense week of competition, networking, and empowerment, Daija came away with the great honor of being named the 1st Runner-Up! She also gained wonderful memories, new leadership and advocacy tools, and a new sisterhood from across the nation.

Daija is the nineteenth woman to represent the state of Kansas at the national competition since the creation of the Ms. Wheelchair Kansas organization in 2004.