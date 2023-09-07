The 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Kansas (MWKS) recently attended the Ms. Wheelchair America event where she competed for the national title. Daija Coleman joined with 17 other women vying for the opportunity to represent women who are wheelchair mobile in the United States. This annual event was hosted in Grand Rapids, Michigan and was held August 28-September 3 at the Amway Grand Plaza in Grand Rapids. After an intense week of competition, networking, and empowerment, Daija came away with the great honor of being named the 1st Runner-Up! She also gained wonderful memories, new leadership and advocacy tools, and a new sisterhood from across the nation.
Daija is the nineteenth woman to represent the state of Kansas at the national competition since the creation of the Ms. Wheelchair Kansas organization in 2004.
While in Grand Rapids, Daija participated in two personal interview sessions where she was scored based on her accomplishments, self-perception, communication, and projection skills. She also gave a speech on her chosen platform,“Why Not Us? Why Not Now? Be an Advocate in Your Community,” and heard from speakers on a variety of topics related to leadership and advocacy. Daija was able to enjoy some fun activities as well.
All 18 titleholders enjoyed a fun day where they had a scavenger hunt and got to tour the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. They also enjoyed themed evenings, including Dancing Through the Decades, Fairy Garden, and Under the Sea. The week culminated in the crowning ceremony, which was held Saturday, September 2, where Chandra Smith of Maryland was named Ms. Wheelchair America 2024.
The proceeding top four contestants were announced as follows: 1st Runner-Up- Daija Coleman of Kansas; 2nd Runner-Up- Annie Heathcote of Wisconsin; 3rd Runner-Up- Domonique Howell of Pennsylvania; and 4th Runner-Up- Cassie Riddick of Arkansas. As 1st Runner-Up, Daija will step in to assume the duties of Ms. Wheelchair America if, at any point, Chandra is unable to do so or needs support from the runner-up.
Daija, of Atchison, was crowned Ms. Wheelchair Kansas in March of 2023. Since receiving her title, she has worked to fulfill the MWKS mission, which is to educate, advocate, and empower all people on a state level. Daija has been traveling to different areas meeting Kansans of all ages, speaking to different groups, and participating in local events. Some of her notable appearances have included attending the Easter Fest in Topeka, the Midwest Abilities Summit in Overland Park, and a 4th of July parade in Highland.
She has also presented at Camp Milton, the Self-Advocate Coalition of Kansas Conference, the Kansas Youth Leadership Forum, and to a group at the Exceptional Humans organization. Daija has also been mentoring Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas 2023, Olivia Woodard, throughout her year, and both titleholders have been able to attend various events together. Daija is currently planning many more appearances and will continue traveling across the state in order to spread her platform and advocate for Kansans with disabilities.
Daija will continue to fulfill the MWKS mission in the coming months and is available for speaking engagements and appearances.
