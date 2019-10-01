The driver’s license office in Atchison County Courthouse will close Wednesday, Oct. 9 to allow examiners some special training to better serve the public.
For the next two months, the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles will intermittently close driver’s license offices across the state for regional training meetings, KDOR official announced in a press release Tuesday. These closures are for one day by region. The driver’s license offices throughout the eastern region of Kansas will close Wednesday, Oct. 9 in Atchison, Baxter Springs, Chanute, Fr. Scott, Independence, Iola, Leavenworth, Ottawa, Parsons and Pittsburg.
The purpose of the closures is to improve consistency throughout the state in customer service and process training.
The offices serving Johnson and Wyandotte Counties will close Monday, Oct. 14 at Kansas City, Mission, Olathe and Overland Park. On Wednesday, Nov. 6 the offices in Lawrence and Topeka serving Shawnee and Douglas Counties will close for the day.
Other office closures are:
*Monday, Oct. 7 – Sedgwick County Region, all offices in Wichita, Derby, Andover and Winfield.
*Wednesday, Nov. 13 – West Region, all offices located in Colby, Dodge City, Garden City, Great Bend, Hays, Liberal, Phillipsburg, Pratt and Scott City.
*Monday, November 18 – the Central Region closing offices for the day located in Concordia, Emporia, Hutchinson, Junction City, Manhattan, McPherson, Salina and Seneca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.