The semi-annual Andy & Dicy Moore reunion was held on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Sugar Creek Hall. It was hosted by the Reba Sutlief family. There were 55 family members present, representing four generations of the original eight children.
Those traveling the farthest were the Nelse Overgard Jr. family from Mantica, California. Others traveled from Stockton, Maryville, Climax Springs and Kansas City, Missouri; as well as Lawrence and Wichita.
The blessing was given by Tim Sutlief before the bountiful dinner was served. Lester and Connie Moore furnished the chicken with everyone’s special dishes. Kathy Vandeloo covered the rent for the hall.
A raffle was held for several nice baskets to help cover expenses. Visiting and Memory sharing was enjoyed both before and after dinner. New updated family history books were passed out to the 1st cousins with the necessary chip to copy for other family members.
The next reunion is tentatively set for 1st Sat. in Oct. 2021, with the Draper family hosting.
