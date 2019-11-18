Political newcomer Lisa Moody officially emerged victorious to unseat incumbent Charlie Perdue by six votes in the run for Atchison City Commission, slightly improving on her four-vote Election Night lead.
County commissioners convened as the Atchison County Canvassing Board Monday to certify the winners from the Nov. 5 city and school board elections. Although most results remained the same as they were by the end of the ballot count on election night, the outcome of race between Moody and Perdue for one of the two-year terms on the city commission was determined after a count of the mail-in and eligible 22 provisional ballots.
Five of the 27 provisional ballots did not count because one voter was not registered; one voter moved from another state, but had not re-registered; and there were three potential voters who claimed registration with Department of Motor Vehicles, county election office, but had no record of their registrations. One ballot returned by mail was not postmarked. Therefore, it remained sealed was not counted.
Perdue, the top vote-getter of the 2015 election, is currently winding down his four-year term on the city commission.
The slate of Atchison city commissioners-elect are: Abby Bartlett – 813 votes; J. David Farris – 731 votes; and Moody – 631 votes. Defeated were Perdue – 624 votes; David Hausmann, incumbent; Luke Jesnowski – 420 votes; and former city commissioner William J. Murphy with 413 votes.
The newly elected commissioners are expected to take their seats at the commission table after they swear their oath during the first commission meeting in December. In addition to Perdue, Hausmann and Commissioner Dave Butler will also be ending their terms as city commissioners.
Perdue was present for the canvass, Moody was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.