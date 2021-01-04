A 23-year-old Bendena woman was taken to Amberwell Hospital early Monday after rollover accident at Kansas Highway 7 and Country Club Road.
Chelsea Cluck was southbound in her 2018 Grand Cherokee Jeep along K-7 Highway when it left the roadway and struck a guardrail south of Country Club Road, said Chief Mike Wilson, of Atchison Police Department. The vehicie were through the guardrail, rolled over and came to rest atop its wheels. The driver was transported to the hospital by Atchison County EMS ambulance for an examination of possible injuries.
In addition to EMS, Atchison Police and Atchison Fire departments responded about 8:20 a.m. Jan. 4 to the accident scene, Wilson said. Cluck's vehicle was towed from the scene.
