A vehicle that two reportedly missing area teens were last seen traveling in has been located and abandoned in Wichita.
Various news sources report that 15-year-old McKhenna Maybrier and Ttaa Sha No "Elijah" Horned Eagle, 16, were last seen Sept. 9 in Atchison.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson confirmed Thursday to the Atchison Globe that two teens were reported to area authorities as runaways.
A 16-year-old male was reported to APD authorities on Saturday, Sept. 9 as a runaway, Wilson said. Buchanan County, Missouri authorities had a 15-year-old female reported to them as a runaway.
The area authorities shared the understanding the teens might have left the area together in a vehicle that has since been recovered in Wichita.
MSC News and the Wichita-based broadcast KAKE News feature posted online at kake.com Tuesday, Sept. 12, credited the advocacy group's Kansas Missing & Unsolved post shared online about the missing teens. The teen's vehicle is described as a gold 2005 Chevy Malibu Classic with Missouri license plates.
The kake.com post described Maybrier as 5-foot-six inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Maybrier has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Horned Eagle is 5'8" to 6-foot tall and weighs about 180 pounds.
Anyone with information about the missing teens and the related case is encouraged to contact the Atchison Police Department at 913-367-4323, or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.
Kansas Bureau of Investigation hosts a missing person website that directly connects to NCIC, a national database. Log on to hppts://www.kbi.ks.gov/MissingPersons/.
