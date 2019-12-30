ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Individuals with disabilities in Missouri soon may have access to a wide variety of apprenticeships through a new pilot program involving the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development’s Office of Apprenticeship and Work-Based Learning.
The Work Able Missouri program was born through the collaboration of various state and local organizations, including the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Department of Labor, a community rehabilitation provider out of Springfield, Missouri, called Abilities First as well as Ozark Technical Community College, to name a few.
“We had individuals with disabilities who were looking for and wanting jobs. We had employers who had job openings that they were looking to fill,” Kim Gee, with the Office of Adult Rehabilitative Resources and Vocational Rehab, said. “And we at vocational rehab have been working with some state and local partners to try to find some creative solutions to assist both of our customers.”
The initiative was born out of these conversations and is currently being piloted in Branson, Missouri, though it may expand across the state should it see success during this time. However, Gee said officials also want to make sure those involved are identifying the labor market demand for that area and finding employers who are willing to hire someone above minimum wage while offering incremental pay increases and making a commitment to full-time employment with that individual.
As a result, the initiative is heavily based on industry demands and serves those with a wide range of disabilities, including physical, intellectual or developmental, providing them with apprenticeships and opportunities to grow within a company.
“We really are taking our guidance from the employers themselves based on their needs,” Gee said. “How can we as an agency be more responsive and more inclusive working with individuals who would like to be able to work full-time and have jobs that not only pay enough for them to be able to support themselves but where they can have opportunities for advancement?”
She went on to say the departments realized apprenticeships are incredibly valuable, and while other states offer pre-apprenticeship programs, many don’t provide full-time, registered apprenticeships.
Currently, the program is aiming for high-school graduates 18 years and older.
“And in the end, they’re going to possess an industry-recognized credential that they can build upon,” Gee said. “… If they decide to move on to another employer in the future or if they decide to do something else, that credential goes with them. Sometimes those credentials even come with college credit. It’s just a very exciting new opportunity for us. …
“This particular pilot levels the playing field. We have a commitment from the employer to let us come in and provide the support and they will provide the mentors and we can really, truly make these careers accessible to our clients.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.