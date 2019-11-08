The Catholic Foundation of Northeast Kansas selected Maur Hill-Mount Academy as the recipient of this year’s Deo Gratias Award.
The foundation recognizes individuals and organizations who are excelling in growing the Catholic faith.
“Congratulations on the fruits of your efforts to make Maur Hill-Mount Academy a school of discipleship,” said Archbishop Joseph Naumann, of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas, which governs Catholic institutions in Atchison County, among 20 others in Northeast Kansas.
MH-MA received the award at the annual Deo Gratias dinner, held Wednesday at the Savior Pastoral Center in Kansas City. Deo Gratias is Latin for “Thanks be to God.”
“First and foremost, the faith is vibrant,” said Phil Baniewicz, MH-MA president and headmaster. “The unique combination of the Catholic faith, the international students, and the focus of preparing students for future success is what sets us apart.”
In other MH-MA news:
Maur Hill-Mount Academy’s Performing and Fine Arts Department will present “ANNIE,” one of America’s most beloved family-friendly musicals, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, and Saturday, Nov. 16, in the Abbot Barnabas Senecal Auditorium. Tickets are $5 and students are free.
Annie is directed by MH-MA’s Theatre Director Erin Wolf, with music direction and accompaniment by MH-MA Junior Nicole Kuan. Over 50 students are involved in MHMA’s production of “ANNIE,” including 32 actors and 25 members of TECH crew who have been working tirelessly on costume design, lighting, sound, and set development.
Set in 1930s, New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie (Sophomore Sydney Snowden) is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s (Senior Emma Buhman-Wiggs) orphanage. Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen by secretary Grace Ferrell (Junior Annabelle Diebolt) to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks (Junior Samuel Underwood).
Spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and, with the help of her brother Rooster (Senior Dylan Smith) and his girlfriend Lilly (Sophomore Mary Wurtz), hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search…
With its award-winning book and score, this stunning production includes the songs ‘It’s the Hard Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” “I Don’t Need Anything but You” and “Tomorrow.”
Wolf, who is always drawn to challenging shows for her student actors, says that the students are encouraged to become familiar with the time period in which Annie is set, and to tie the 1930s to issues resulting from today’s recession, including unemployment, homelessness and poverty.
“The story of ANNIE is particularly inspiring because in spite of the difficult times and the hardships Annie suffers, she remains resilient,” Wolf said. “It is my goal that the audience becomes caught up in the optimism of the musical and leaves our production feeling hopeful that a new day will always bring dawn, and with it a promise for a better future.”
For more information about Maur Hill-Mount Academy, call 913-367-5482.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.