Maur Hill-Mount Academy held its Winter Royalty court ceremony Friday night with Jake Heim and Isabelle Beagle being named King and Queen. The other nominees were Kennedy Kelley, Sophia Hill, Shane Sachse and Andrew Schwinn.
