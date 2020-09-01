Maur Hill-Mount Academy celebrated the students returning to school this week with the annual heritage day Monday.
The day consists of students splitting into four different groups having friendly competition and activities.
The four groups wear different colors to signify whether they are with St. Gabriel (red), St. George (green), St. Sebastian (orange) and St.e Teresa of Calcutta (blue).
Sarah Wise is charge of the event and she said it was truly a blessing to have the celebration this year.
"Heritage day is a great opportunity for our students to build relationships and school spirit," Wise said. "This year was not much different but despite the circumstances due to the pandemic, It was a great to see our students in masks and be with them in person. They truly are the heart of our school."
