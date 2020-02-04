Maur Hill-Mount Academy has announced that one of its graduating seniors has been named a Commended Scholar in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
According to a news release citing MH-MA Principal Monika King, Emma Buhman-Wiggs placed in the top 3% of the more than 1.5 million students who took the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
“Those being named Commended Scholars have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” an NMSC spokesperson said. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development.”
MH-MA president Phil Baniewciz called Buhman-Wiggs a “light to everyone.”
“... To see her receive this recognition is a true testament to her work ethic, intelligence, and great spirit,” Baniewicz said.
Buhman-Wiggs is the seventh student from Maur Hill-Mount Academy to receive this distinguished honor in the past six years.
Closures come amid weather, Chiefs parade
How about those Chiefs! A procession to celebrate Kansas City’s national champion football team is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday along Grand Boulevard to the site of celebratory events at Union Station in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, in a similar fashion to the 2015 Kansas City Royals championship parade.
Various entities have acknowledged that employee and customer presence for normal operations during this time is likely to be lower than normal, and have opted to close on a day that is also expected to bring significant winter weather developments. Confirmed closures for the Atchison area include:
Maur Hill-Mount Academy
Atchison Family YMCA
Easton USD 449
St. Joseph Public Schools
All public schools within Atchison County, as well as Benedictine College, are expected to have normal hours on Wednesday.
Winter night fire ignites arson arrest
A local man landed a jail stay in lieu of a $30,000 bond after police arrested him Tuesday for a district court warrant charging him with felony crimes.
Marvin L. Reese, 45, of Atchison, faces one count of arson and interference with law enforcement.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said Reese’s arrest and subsequent charges arose from an incident that police and Atchison Fire Department firefighters responded to about 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 at 610 V Street.
There an investigation ensued concerning a fire that had occurred around a window. It was a small fire that was quickly extinguished, Wilson said. It was determined the fire was intentionally set.
Police and firefighters conducted an investigation that led to arrest of Reese, who Wilson identified as the owner and resident of the house at 610 V Street.
Reese was taken to the Atchison County Jail, but no longer appeared as a listed inmate as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. He is scheduled for a 9 a.m. appointment during the criminal docket on Friday, Feb. 7 in Atchison County District Court.
