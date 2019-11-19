Atchison Fermentation and Distillation Manager TJ Anderson recently was named a Master Distiller at MGP Ingredients after completing a rigorous certification process.
Due to the size and complexity of its distillery operations, MGP relies on a team of master distillers and master blenders. Achieving the Masters certification requires education, experience and specialized training followed by oral examinations conducted by other Masters and completion of a dissertation.
“TJ has become an integral part of our Atchison distillery operations since joining MGP in 2014,” said Stephen Glaser, vice president of production and engineering. “Now, we look forward to his contributions as a master distiller for years to come.”
Anderson is the fourth internal candidate to receive the master distiller designation in 2019. MGP also is certifying master blenders. The Masters program was created to build a broad team of highly trained individuals in fermentation, distillation and blending to ensure that MGP can continue to create exceptional products.
“Because of the scope of our business, we need a very deep and broad pool of talent to operate successfully,” said President and CEO Gus Griffin. “Our development of Masters-level experts provides additional assurance of our ability to consistently deliver unique and high quality whiskies, vodkas and gins.”
Anderson graduated from Benedictine College in 2013 with degrees in chemistry and chemical engineering. He lives in Atchison.
