MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI), a leading provider of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions, today announced the planned closure of its distillery in Atchison, Kansas, with the anticipated closure date estimated to be January 2024. The distillery is responsible for producing grain neutral spirits and industrial alcohol products as well as their related coproducts.

The decision to close this distillery is consistent with the Company’s plan to address profitability headwinds associated with its grain neutral spirits and industrial alcohol products within its Distilling Solutions segment. The Company will continue to operate and invest in its Ingredient Solutions business located in Atchison, Kansas, including the previously announced $16.7 million-dollar texturized protein facility that is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. The Company will also continue to operate and invest in its Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery operations.