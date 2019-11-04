A disagreement over the condition of one of the most important city roads in Atchison, which has seen several flare ups amid local campaign season, came to a head on Monday night at City Hall.
Mayor Shawn Rizza, who serves as chairman of the City of Atchison City Commission, strongly rebuked Commissioner Charlie Perdue during the last meeting set to occur before Election Day.
“It is clear that the accusations made (by Commissioner Perdue) were unfounded, untrue and irresponsible,” Rizza said. “It reminds me of the saying, ‘The man who beats his horse will soon be walking.’”
Rizza spoke in reference to arguments made by Perdue, in concert with a significant group of petitioners Perdue invited, at the last governing body meeting on Oct. 21. Perdue has objected to the manner in which Atchison has gone about building a 10-foot-wide paved pedestrian trail following River Road, alongside the Mighty Mo.
“(The construction) affects some of the most important parts of our economy,” Perdue said Monday night, in a follow-up interview. “The road is too narrow, because of how they’ve gone about building that trail.”
In addition, Perdue and his supporters have alleged, the road can’t carry essential agriculture and industrial traffic, and severe pothole formation has occurred. Commissioners gave preliminary approval on Monday for a study of how a temporary replacement of the damaged sections of the road with gravel might offer a stable solution to that problem, which predates the Riverfront Trail project.
“For those drivers ... this has to do with their livelihood, and their businesses, and their safety,” Perdue said.
City staff have been adamant that the width of the road is well within common standards; at Monday’s meeting, Rizza presented correspondence with the Kansas Department of Transportation which, he said, further calls into question the notion, as presented by Perdue, that the trail and any driving difficulties on the road are related.
City commissioners are effectively volunteers, earning a nominal stipend each year, which is most often donated. Staff, under the direction of City Manager Becky Berger and Assistant City Manager Justin Pregont, plan and oversee the execution of all projects within city limits, including the Riverfront Trail, following commission approval.
On Monday night, Pregont referenced a memo authored by Clinton McNemee, public works director, which rebuts the Perdue/petitioner complaints. Staff included the memo in the City Commission agenda packet that City Clerk Deb Clem released, prior to the meeting where Rizza confronted Perdue.
In the memo, McNemee emphasizes previous measurements which indicate that at all points, River Road measures at least 22 feet wide between curbs. The road is not a state-regulated highway, like Kansas Highway 7. Hypothetically, if authorities were to consider River Road a state highway, they would require it to have at least two 12-foot lanes, and a 24-foot minimum overall diameter between curbs.
At the city meeting on Monday, Rizza said it isn’t reasonable to expect the city to make accommodations for large vehicles, such as large dump trucks and combine harvesters, in every location.
“What happens if you come to a bridge on a county road?” he said, posing a rhetorical question to Perdue. “Do you just plow ahead, or do you look and see if there’s a car coming?”
The agenda packet also includes a photo of two City of Atchison dump trucks positioned side by side on River Road, which is meant to demonstrate that room exists for heavy vehicle traffic. City staff later posted a video of the trucks driving by one another on Facebook, which is intended to demonstrate that large vehicles are able to share the road with one another at a speed of about 20 mph. The video can be found via https://www.facebook.com/CityofAtchison/
Berger told commissioners on Monday that in her view, it is not unreasonable for drivers operating heavy vehicles to always be prepared to drive slowly and cautiously to preserve the greatest possible margin for error. On Tuesday morning, Chief of Police Mike Wilson said that APD speed enforcement is routinely conducted on River Road.
“In fact, we’re down there now,” Wilson said.
Perdue is concluding his four-year elected term of service, which he won in 2015; he seeks re-election Tuesday in a city-wide ballot that will fill three at-large seats.
In the meantime, though it is political season, Perdue said he felt “blindsided” by Rizza’s remarks; Rizza’s term lasts through 2021.
“I didn’t make all this up,” Perdue said. “Honest to God, I’m not trying to lie to nobody. I’ve spoken to our farmers, I’ve spoken to KDOT staff. I did it in person, and I got the facts. Course, maybe saying things on the eve of the election, maybe that’s all part of the plan. I don’t know.”
Rizza said he has not been unfair to Perdue, but his colleague’s comments have been misleading and unfair to city staff.
“I try to give commissioners leeway to express themselves, but when that ventures into blatant untruths, I feel that the record needs to be corrected. In this case, the allegations were serious enough that I thought they should be addressed right away.”
