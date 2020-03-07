TOPEKA — A federal judge has set a hearing for the sentencing of Harcros Chemicals, Inc., and MGP Ingredients Inc., for violating the federal Clean Air Act when a cloud of toxic chlorine gas formed in 2016 over Atchison.
The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. May 27 in room 403 of the Frank Carlson Federal Building at 444 S.E. Quincy St. in Topeka, before U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree. The case has been prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.
“Many people were affected by the release of the gas in Atchison,” McAllister said. “We know that 140 individuals including members of the public, first responders, employees of MGP Ingredients and Harcros Chemicals sought medical attention at the time of the incident.”
“I want everyone to be aware that the sentencing hearing will be open to the public,” McAllister continued.
Both companies have pleaded guilty to violating the Clean Air Act and each has agreed to pay a $1 million fine.
McAllister said that he wants to assure that anyone impacted by the incident is afforded the right to be reasonably heard and not to be excluded from court. Due to time constraints, it may be impractical for each victim to speak at the sentencing hearing. However, anyone who would like to submit a written victim impact statement for the court’s consideration, please email those statements to usaks.victim.witness@usdoj.gov.
In November, upon reaching an agreement to plead guilty to one violation of the Clean Air Act with the office of U.S. Attorney Richard Hathaway, MGP said it is “ready to move forward after cooperating fully with federal, state and local safety officials for the past three years.”
“MGP remains committed to its role as a good corporate citizen and to ensuring the safety and well-being of employees and the communities in which it operates,” the company said at that time in a statement.
A civil lawsuit is pending against MGP and Harcros. The Independence, Missouri-based law firm Humphrey, Farrington & McClain P.C. is representing a group of Atchisonians who say they suffered permanent ill effects from the gas exposure in 2016; the claims include one of wrongful death, that of 93-year-old Herbert W. Buckley in September 2017. The case remains pending before the state-level Wyandotte County District Court in Kansas City, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.