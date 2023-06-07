An 18-year-old Atchison man was recently ordered to serve more than a year in Kansas prison for fleeing and eluding law enforcement this past March along the southwestern outskirts of Atchison.
Colton J. Cornett is currently incarcerated with the Kansas Department of Corrections following his sentencing hearing May 22 in Atchison County District Court.
Cornett pleaded no contest plea to a felony count for fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer with five or more moving violations that occurred March 1.
Cornett was sentenced to 16 months with KDOC.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker said in a press release that the defendant argued during sentencing for consideration of probation instead of an imposition of the prison time. However, the Court denied the motion on the defendant's behalf to consider probation.
According to a Kansas Department of Correction KASPER search, Cornett was admitted May 31 to the El Dorado Correctional Facility with a custody level to be determined. Cornett's earliest possible release date is Nov. 25.
Becker said the factual basis of Cornett's conviction arose from law enforcement's attempt to stop a vehicle the defendant drove around U.S. Highway 59 and 254th Road. The defendant failed to stop. Instead he fled. A pursuit ensued that led law enforcement on a chase.
Becker said Cornett was speeding, ran a stop sign and passed another vehicle in a no passing zones.
A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper deployed two stop sticks in the vicinity of U.S. Highway 59 and Ottawa Road, Becker said. Cornett's vehicle hit the sticks. He continued eastbound onto 262nd Road where a second KHP trooper executed a tactical vehicle intervention. The intervention successfully brought the defendant's vehicle to a stop north of U.S. Highway 73 and 262nd Road where Cornett was arrested, Becker said.
Atchison County Sheriff's Office investigated the case with KHP assistance throughout the pursuit.
