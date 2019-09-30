A Nebraska man was flown to an area hospital for a possible head injury as the result of a motorcycle and vehicle accident Sunday north of Atchison city limits.
James A. Dingman, 62, of Blair, Nebraska, complained of a possible head injury after the brakes locked up on his motorcycle after he attempted to avoid a collision with a vehicle driven by 64-year-old David L. Saunders, of Overland Park, Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reported.
The injury accident occurred about 3:30 p.m. to the Kansas Highway 7 and 318th Road vicinity. According to the accident report, Saunders attempted to turn from 318th Road onto the highway, Dingman was northbound along K-7 Highway. It appeared Dingman locked up his brakes that likely caused the motorcycle to lie down on its side in an attempt to avoid a collision.
The motorcycle and vehicle barely made contact to one another, Laurie said. The motorcycle sustained extensive damage, but there was no damaged to the Saunder’s vehicle.
In other area news:
KDHE rescinds boil orders
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Sept. 28, rescinded the recent boil order advisories for Jefferson County Rural Water District 11 and Rural Water District 14.
The advisories were issued Sept. 24 due to confirmed bacteriological contamination in neither of the consecutively connected water systems.
Laboratory testing samples collected from the respective districts indicated there is no evidence of bacteriological contamination and any other conditions that placed the system at risk have been resolved, KDHE officials reported.
For consumer questions, consumers can contact the water system or call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For additional consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage:http://www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water disruption.htm.
DMV offices close for training
The driver’s license office in Atchison County Courthouse will close Wednesday, Oct. 9 to allow examiners some special training to better serve the public.
For the next two months, the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles will intermittently close driver’s license offices across the state for regional training meetings, KDOR official announced in a press release Tuesday. These closures are for one day by region. The driver’s license offices throughout the eastern region of Kansas will close Wednesday, Oct. 9, in Atchison, Baxter Springs, Chanute, Fr. Scott, Independence, Iola, Leavenworth, Ottawa, Parsons and Pittsburg.
The purpose of the closures is to improve consistency throughout the state in customer service and process training.
The offices serving Johnson and Wyandotte Counties will close Monday, Oct. 14, at Kansas City, Mission, Olathe and Overland Park. On Wednesday, Nov. 6, the offices in Lawrence and Topeka serving Shawnee and Douglas Counties will close for the day.
Other office closures are:
Monday, Oct. 7: Sedgwick County Region, all offices in Wichita, Derby, Andover and Winfield.
Wednesday, Nov. 13: West Region, all offices located in Colby, Dodge City, Garden City, Great Bend, Hays, Liberal, Phillipsburg, Pratt and Scott City.
Monday, Nov. 18: The Central Region closing offices for the day located in Concordia, Emporia, Hutchinson, Junction City, Manhattan, McPherson, Salina and Seneca.
