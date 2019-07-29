Tony Jones had practically been on the table, ready to go, when his spirit of altruism became the solution to a sudden need.
The 23-year man at MGP Ingredients had been preparing for some time alongside medical personnel with the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Colorado, to extract a portion of his liver for the altruistic benefit of a stranger.
Unlike most major organs of the body, the liver will regenerate over time, and the American Transplant Foundation considers a living donor preferable to a deceased one on account of higher recipient longterm survival rates, among other benefits. Under normal circumstances, it is also safe for the donor; Jones said he has been informed of only one case where the donor died as a consequence of the procedure.
Not long before the moment arrived on July 1, however, he learned that an infant in the donor network had experienced organ failure and that an urgent procedure would be needed to get the liver portion to them.
Hospitals perform this procedure throughout the region, but Jones' past altruism made things considerably more chancey and thus necessitated a greater amount of travel to do the good that he is determined to do. The reason is because this isn't his first organ donation rodeo: A relative needed a kidney in years past, and Jones stepped up.
Consequently, he's walking around with one kidney today. The drugs which are needed to sedate a donor and support them throughout the procedure and during recovery all pack a punch. Doctors told Jones that their effects on one kidney would be too risky for him to become one of the few living organ and kidney donors.
"The organ transplant network takes care of the donor first," he said. "Above all else, with a living donor, they want to do no harm. They would rather a sick patient remain sick than to cause a well patient to become sick, or worse."
As he continues recovery in good health and good spirits at his home, despite all the wishes in the world to do more, Jones knows this particular career is over.
"I'll donate blood, maybe marrow, but yeah, that's it," he said.
The surgery he has gone through is no walk in the park. He's a tough guy, and is healing fast, but the impact of what's he done is obvious; an incision runs vertically down the length of his belly.
The invasiveness required in the procedure proved to be considerably higher than his previous kidney donation. He had to stay in the hospital for a week under close observation, though the financial costs of everything are paid by charitable causes and the medical insurance of the recipient. He returned home on July 15.
"My liver will regenerate, but that's it, nobody else will touch me," he said. "I am a registered organ donor and I will do more, but not while I'm still living."
Ray Brown, distillery operations manager at MGP, said he was not surprised that Jones has gone to the lengths that he has to save a life.
"I have the utmost respect and admiration for Tony, for what he has done, and the MGP family could not be prouder of him," Brown said. "We wish him and his recipient nothing but the best of a long and healthy life. They both deserve that."
Jones isn't sure whether he will ever meet the baby he saved; the organ donor network will arrange communications between such pairs, but only via an intermediary in the beginning, with identifying information deleted from messages. However, he has been told that the baby is doing well after receiving a portion of his liver and is expected to make a full recovery.
All major organ transplants are a matter of life and death, but Jones is deeply moved by these circumstances, breaking down as he tells the story.
"If there was anything, anything I could do, to help that poor little baby, I would've done it," he said through tears at his home in Atchison on Monday morning. "I'm just fortunate to have the life and the career that I do so that I can get away for long enough to make this kind of a difference."
