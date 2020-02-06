Trinity Lutheran School in Atchison has wrapped another annual celebration of National Luther Schools Week late last week.
Among the special themed-activities throughout Jan. 26 to 31, two focused on service projects that benefitted the community. The Humane Society of Atchison and Trinity Lutheran Church Food Pantry were the focus of these service projects.
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, designated as PJ Day when the entire student body was allowed to wear pajamas. The pupils Lbrought items to school for the dogs and cats like toys, paper towels, dish soap, and edible animal treats. Dog and cat-themed movies were shown in the classrooms, and the youngsters handcrafted items like dog/cat beds as well as some pet toys. Fourth-graders delivered the collected and handcrafted items on Friday, Jan. 31 to the Humane Society.
The collection for the pantry was on Thursday, Jan. 27, which was Color Day. Each class assigned a special color to wear, and a special all-school assembly. Additionally, pupils were encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, or packaging of a matching color of what respective class members were assigned to wear.
