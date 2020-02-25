A local teen is in custody after an investigation over the course of the month led local authorities to conclude he is responsible for sexual offenses against another local young person.
Chief of Police Mike Wilson of the Atchison Police Department announced on Tuesday afternoon that the young man, age 15, had been acquainted with the victim, who is under the age of 14, for a brief period of time before an incident happened on Feb. 8 at an Atchison residence.
Wilson said police began an investigation on Feb. 10, leading to the alleged perpetrator's arrest on or about Feb. 25, on charges of rape and electronic solicitation of a minor. Wilson said the arrested teen has been transported to a juvenile detention facility.
"Because of the age of both the victim and the suspect, no further details will be released," Wilson said.
Under Kansas statute, rape in a case such as this is defined as sexual intercourse under any circumstances with a person who is under the age of 14. It is a Level I person felony; Level I is the most severe grade. Electronic solicitation of a person who is under 14 years of age is also defined as a Level I person felony. Upon conviction, for a defendant under the age of 18, each offense entails a potential sentence of more than a decade of incarceration.
Huron theft under sheriff's scope
Atchison County Sheriff’s Office authorities are tracking clues to find the culprits responsible for items valued at several thousands of dollars recently stolen from a storage area in Huron.
An Atchison man reported theft of his property to the sheriff’s office on Friday, Feb. 21. The theft occurred in the 100 block of Myrtle Street in Huron earlier in the month, Laurie reported.
Missing are a Barlow skid loader grapple bucket, 10 bars of iron stock and one red 2001 Pontiac Grand AM car that was in an operational condition, but was not equipped with a battery, Laurie said. The missing articles carry an estimated wealth of about $5,000.
The investigation is ongoing, Laurie said. As of Monday, the theft had not been linked to any other crime. There is a 20-day time frame from when the items were last seen in storage at Huron, and the day the owner reported the crime.
Laurie is reaching out to the public and encouraging persons with information about this crime, or who might have observed suspicious activity in the area to notify the sheriff’s office anytime day or night by calling the Atchison County Communications Center at 913-367-4323.
Stolen vehicle trucks over to local street
Atchison police and Brown County authorities have joined forces to determine who is responsible for a bringing a stolen truck from across the county line before abandoning it within Atchison city limits.
It was about 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, when Atchison police answered a call that concerned some suspicious activity concerning a 2019 Ford pickup in the 900 block of Laramie Street, Chief of Police Mike Wilson said. An investigation ensued, and police determined that within the hour before they recovered the pickup it had been reported stolen to Brown County authorities from a rural area within that jurisdiction.
Atchison police investigated the matter with Brown County authorities, before the arrest a Brown County juvenile male subject in the case, who has not been identified. APD has since returned the truck to its rightful owner.
— Compiled by Mary Meyers and Marcus Clem
