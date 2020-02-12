LAWRENCE – The University of Kansas has announced 10 Atchison County students have earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2019 semester, KU News announced earlier this week in a press release.
The students from Atchison are: Isaac Henderson, School of Education; Katelyn Hodge, School of Business; Genilda Journey, School of Social Welfare; Lucy Kearney, School of Nursing; and Amanda Servaes, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.
The students listed from Effingham are: Precious dela Cruz, School of Health Professions; Erin Hamilton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Matie Meeks, School of Pharmacy; and Liz Thompson, School of Education.
Patrick Sullivan, of Muscotah, earned the honor roll distinction from the School of Engineering.
The students are from KU’s Lawrence and Edwards campuses and the schools of Health Professions and Nursing in Kansas City.
The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the respective schools. The honor roll criteria might vary among university’s academic units. Some schools might honor the top 10 percent of its student enrollment. Some units establish a minimum grade-point average, while others raise the minimum grade point average for each year the students are in school. The students are required to complete a minimum number of credit hours for honor roll consideration.
