Last week, Governor Laura Kelly presented a detailed framework for gradually and safely re-opening the Kansas economy and getting things back to normal. The plan is broken up into four phases and will give local governments flexibility to enforce additional restrictions beyond the baseline given for the state.
Phase One of the Governor’s plan began on Monday, May 4. This phase will allow most businesses to reopen. There is still a heavy focus on wearing masks, practicing social distancing and having high-risk individuals to stay at home as much as possible. Bars, fitness centers, salons and other close contact businesses will remain closed during this phase.
Atchison County has announced their own plan, as well in a statement released by the County Health Department. The full document can be read at www.atchisoncountyks.org.
To see how Atchison is responding to Phase One, here is a list of some of the local business and their current operating hours:
The Atchison Globe office is still closed to the public however we are doing business through email and phone at (913) 367-0583.
Atchison Child Care Association: Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Theatre Atchison: Weekly Friday Showing through Lionsgate. You can purchase concessions at the theatre 4 p.m to 6 p.m. prior to the digital showing.
Boys and Girls Club of Atchison: Tentative plan to re-open on June 2.
Valley Hope: Open 24/7
The Atchison County Food Pantry at First Christian Church: Drive through food distribution on Friday, May 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Humane Society of Atchison: Adoption through appointment
The YMCA: Closed
The Atchison Community Health Clinic: Normal hours
KSU Research & Extension of Atchison County & 4‐H Council: Closed to public
The First Judicial District CASA Association: Offering virtual volunteer work
City Hall: Closed to public
If your business has recently re-opened due to Phase or you have changed your hours, please let us know! You can either call the Atchison Globe at (913) 367-0583 or send an email to chris.tenpenny@newspressnow.com.
