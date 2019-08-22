Jedd Casey hopes to be a Boy Scout someday, only he's part of a new special generation where it's not just the Boy Scouts anymore.
"I was kind of surprised at first," he said. "But it's great. I might be able to join with some of my friends that aren't boys in this thing, so it'll be fun. My parents didn't do it, so it will be a new experience."
The 10-year-old was one of several recruits who attended a special event held on Thursday by the Pony Express Council BSA at the outdoor pavilion of the Santa Fe Depot. While it remains up to individual troops to decide whether they will have all boys, all girls or a mix of boys and girls, most Cub Scout and elder Scout troops are following the example set about a year ago by the Scouts BSA organization to remove gender barriers completely.
Scoutmaster Tim Becker, who attained the rank of Eagle in his youth, said the experience of scouting remains fundamentally the same as what he experienced as a kid, only it now involves the entire family instead of mostly dads and sons.
"We have more leadership involved, we have more of the parent involvement now, the moms are more involved," he said. "To a certain extent, that's always been the case anyways ... but we have more of a depth of leadership with regard to including our girls in our cub packs."
Pony Express Council district director Erik McGuire said that the change has added a new level of enthusiasm to Scouting because for most, the idea of being part of the same activities in Scouting as their brothers is new.
"They've kind of energized some of the families in the same scouting culture and the same program," McGuire said. "The real challenge in getting youth to join in any after-school activity is to keep them engaged with each other and with the community.
"And that is a battle I think society is fighting. Scouting brings kids of all kinds together now in their peer groups to learn skills ... and make memories they'll have for a lifetime."
For more information, go to http://www.ponyexpressbsa.org/.
