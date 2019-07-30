The Atchison Public Library will offer a three-part book discussion series August through October exploring the theme “After the Fact.” Members of the community are invited to attend the free programs, which will take place at the Atchison Library, 401 Kansas Ave.
The series is sponsored by Humanities Kansas (HK), a nonprofit cultural organization, as part of its Talk About Literature in Kansas (TALK) program. HK is furnishing the books and discussion leaders for the Atchison Library TALK series. For more information about HK, visit www.humanitieskansas.org.
The first meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1. Deborah Peterson will lead a discussion of “The Things They Carried” by Tim O’Brian.
Some events in our lives are so pivotal that once they occur everything changes. The Great Depression, World War II, and 9/11 represent large-scale societal events while marriage, job loss, and major illness serve as more intimate examples.
The series continues with “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel on Sept. 5, and “The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas on Oct. 3.
To check out books and for more information about the reading series, contact the Atchison Library at 913-367-1902 or atchisonlibrary.org.
