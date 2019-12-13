The Atchison Park & Forestry Board invites citizens to attend a draft review of the LFM Park Master Plan and offer feedback on its future.
The meeting, set for 6 p.m. at Second Christian Church, 700 M Street, adjacent to the park, will help set up the master plan, a tool that helps envision how the park should look or function in the future. It also generally describes the paths to realizing those visions.
The plan aims to combine citizen input, board recommendations, industry standards and staff recommendations into a single, comprehensive document to assist city leaders in the prioritization of capital and operational spending.
Citizens who cannot attend the meeting are encouraged to look for this announcement on social media and provide feedback there or by contacting Clinton McNemee at the City Shop 367-5561 or by email: clintonm@cityofatchison.com
