As the 23rd Annual Amelia Earhart Festival began its second day, visitors marveled at Muriel: In all the world, the only one, the only surviving Lockheed Model 10-E, the same aircraft Earhart flew on her fateful final journey in 1937.
Ameliafest folks numbering in the thousands converged on Atchison this weekend for this and many other activities. Saturday events began in the presence of Muriel at the Bottorff Family Hangar at Atchison Amelia Earhart Airport. Pilots from around the world flew in to the airport and attended a breakfast with guests and community leaders sponsored by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA).
For Reed Berger, vice president of the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation, it was a day to honor the next generation of fliers. These young pilots are discovering the sky is not, in fact, the limit as veterans like 41-year aerial acrobat Julie Clark — long a highlight contributor to Ameliafest entertainment — are preparing to retire.
“The ultimate goal is teaching kids that there is no limit,” Berger said. “It’s really what they set their mind to do, whatever the profession is, it doesn’t have to be aviation.”
The event had a flight simulator to teach children how to fly a plane. Children also participated in a scavenger hunt around the airport.
“The goal of the foundation is really just education for kids, and STEM education particularly, with an emphasis on females, but not excluding anybody,” Berger said.
Berger said that he regards Muriel as the transition to sharing Earhart’s story to the public.
If everything goes according to schedule, the new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum — future permanent home for Muriel, currently housed in the Bottorff Family Hangar — should be completed in August. While Muriel will not fly again, she will be moved to her fulltime home in the new hangar.
According to Berger, the next phase of construction includes bringing up the interior of the museum into an interactive and state-of-the-art exhibit that displays both Earhart’s story and educates the public on aviation.
For Angela Cairo, the fixed-based operator (FBO) manager of the airport, Amelia Earhart’s spirit continues to inspire.
“She encourages a lot of women to achieve and that really speaks to women growing up,” Cairo said. “It’s amazing how many young girls come through that are named Amelia. She still is making an impact and she’s being taught in school.”
The museum hopes to continue Earhart’s legacy.
“She was a trendsetter; she was a pioneer, even in today’s standards,” Berger said. “But you put her back in her era, it was even more so.”
Clark, who is conducting her "farewell tour" as an aerial acrobat, became one of the first women in the 1970s to be hired as a commercial aircraft pilot.
“She (Earhart) was a pioneer, as well as I, was for women flying in the airlines,” Clark said.
Leaders who attended the fly-in and breakfast were among those in attendance later on Saturday at the presentation of the 2019 Pioneering Achievement Award at Benedictine College.
While the award, which carries with it a $10,000 investment into the academic scholarship or endowment of the recipient's choice for the benefit of young women, ordinarily honors a single accomplished woman in aviation and leadership, this year it honored two: Grace McGuire and Grace Muriel Earhart Morrissey.
McGuire is a pilot, experienced aircraft restoration mechanic and a close companion of the Earhart family. Morrissey, Amelia Earhart's younger sister, who died in 1998 at the age of 97, was represented by her daughter, Amy Kleppner.
In accepting the award, Kleppner spoke sentimentally on the life of her mother, the "Child of a Lesser God" — a metaphor Kleppner adapted from the famous 1979 Broadway musical — whose legacy is defined by years of national service and advocacy, while she lived as the survivor of a celebrity.
"She and her sister were two very different people," Kleppner said. "I think that A.E. had the spirit of adventure to a much greater degree. And, they just consciously chose different lives. But my mother had an amazing life; she was an excellent teacher, who really made a difference to many. I think she spent the last couple of decades of her life making a difference.
"A lot of people serve their communities and don't get recognition, but this award is the latest example of how she has been honored in many ways."
