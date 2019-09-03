A local senior citizen was transported to University of Kansas Medical Center after he was involved in a head-on collision Aug. 28 along a major thoroughfare in Leavenworth, according to a Kansas Highway Crash Log report.
Joseph Wilson, 74, of Atchison, wasn't listed as a patient at the time of a Tuesday call to KU Med for an update on his condition. Wilson was taken to the hospital after he suffered what appeared to be a potentially serious injury, the highway patrol reported.
The accident occurred at about 10:18 a.m. along 13th Street and Metropolitan Avenue, about 160 feet east of 13th Street intersection, the highway patrol said. Wilson was drove a 2006 Pontiac Vibe when he blacked out, apparently for an unknown medical reason, went left of center and struck an oncoming 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driven by Linda S. Darst, of Leavenworth.
Darst, 68, and her 54-year-old passenger, Steven R. Darst also suffered what the highway patrol described as suspected serious injuries. Both Linda Darst and Steven Darst were taken to Providence Medical Center for examination of their injuries.
All parties involved in the accident were wearing their respective safety results as at the time of the impact, the highway patrol reported. Both vehicles were towed from the accident scene.
