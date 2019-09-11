What follows is a list of persons arrested and booked into jail, temporarily detained, or investigated by local law enforcement within the last week, or who have otherwise been announced by certain agencies as of relation to recent law enforcement matters. All persons who haven’t been convicted of a crime enjoy presumption of innocence until proof of guilt is established in a court of law.
Justin L. Hauk, 30, Atchison, in custody (APD, Friday, Sept. 6). Report of parole violation. Awaiting transport to another facility.
Shawn A. Wilson, 41, Kansas City, Missouri. in custody (APD, Friday, Sept. 6). Warrant, failure to appear in court. $5,000 + $265 bond.
Jalyn C. Cluke, 20, Atchison, detained (APD, Friday, Sept. 6). Possession of marijuana . Possession of drug paraphernalia. Ordered to appear in court.
Samuel M. Rojas Jr., 19, Atchison, detained (APD, Sunday, Sept. 8). Theft. Ordered to appear in court
James R. Crockett, 29, Nortonville, detained (APD, Sunday, Sept. 8). Possession of marijuana. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Ordered to appear in court.
Howard L. Hooper IV, 30, Atchison, detained (APD). Leaving the scene of a Friday, Sept. 6, accident, 2000 block of Main Street. Reckless driving. Ordered to appear in court.
Chance C. Wilcox, 20, Atchison, detained (APD). Leaving the scene of a Sunday, Sept. 8, accident, 700 block of Division Street. Ordered to appear in court.
Alexey Aranda-Gomez, 29, Gardner, computer crime. Theft from a store in the 600 block of South 10th Street. Released on bond.
