What follows is a list of persons arrested and booked into jail, temporarily detained, or investigated by local law enforcement within the last week, or who have otherwise been announced by certain agencies as of relation to recent law enforcement matters. All persons who haven’t been convicted of a crime enjoy presumption of innocence until proof of guilt is established in a court of law.
Erin Glancy, 37, Atchison
- Arrested by ACSO, Thursday, Sept. 12
- Contribution to child misconduct (shelter/conceal runaway)
Mark O. Kane, 58, Atchison
- Arrested by APD, Tuesday, Sept. 10
- Violation of bond conditions
Nicholas M. Mullins, 32, Atchison
- Arrested by ACSO, Thursday, Sept. 12
- Contribution to child misconduct (shelter/conceal runaway)
