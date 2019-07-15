The Lancaster Community invites individuals to donate blood for the Community Blood Center to benefit local patients in need.
The blood drive is scheduled for 2:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26 in Lancaster City Hall, located at 301 Kansas Street in Lancaster. To make an appointment online, visit savealifenow.org/group, enter Group Code: 7Q. For more details or information contact Jane Halling at 913-874-5191.
The Community Blood Center is the primary provider of blood and blood components to more than 70 hospitals and medical centers in the Kansas City region, according to a CBC press release. The CBC serves hospitals in the Greater Kansas City metropolitan area, eastern Kansas and western Missouri. The Kansas City, Missouri-based CBC provides about 200,000 blood products each year and is reliant on volunteer donors daily to meet the demand for life-saving gifts of blood. The CBC operates 24 hours each day of the year to deliver safe and high quality products for transfusion needs that arise for routine care and emergencies. The CBC and its donors comprise a life-saving team like all emergency responders to meet the needs of local patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.