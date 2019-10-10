Twenty-three high school seniors currently enrolled in schools within the boundaries of Atchison County have earned the distinction of being named Kansas Honor Scholar Program honorees.
This fall, the Kansas Honor Scholar Program, a longstanding tradition of the University of Kansas Alumni Association and KU Endowment will honor more than 3,600 high school seniors throughout Kansas for their academic excellence and achievement for ranking in the top 10 percent of their class.
This year’s scholars, listed in alphabetical order and their respective schools are:
* Victoria Caplinger, Sarah Kimmi, Jayden McNerny, Graci Postma and Kayla Vanderpool are all representing Atchison County Community High School.
* Brenden Blakeley, Adalynn Collins, Hannah Deware, Alyssa Durkin, Nicholas Funk, Hannah Kauszler, Anna Mikkelson, Jacob Pickman, Nathan Sowers, Taylor Stein, Kayla Stone, Emily Tull and Sidney Wagner, are all from Atchison High School.
* Emma Buhman-Wiggs, Zhijun (Mavis) Ding, Yuxuan Mao, John Mulholland and Cade Wilburn, are all from the Maur Hill-Mount Academy.
Scholars and their families are invited to attend any of the 13 regional ceremonies throughout October and November. The ceremonies will include speakers, recognition of the scholars and reception for the scholars, families, school administrators and alumni. The honorees will each receive distinctive Kansas Honor Scholar medallions they can wear at their local graduation and recognition event. The Alumni Association will additionally mail certificates to the respective high schools for distribution to all 3,600 Kansas Honor Scholars.
The program is made possible by KU Endowment, alumni donations and proceeds from the Alumni Association’s Jayhawk license plate program, and allows the University of Kansas and the Alumni Association to create more scholarship opportunities for Kansas students. Since 1971 the program has honored more than 140,000 eligible high school seniors from throughout all of the 105 Kansas counties and about 360 high schools.
This year, the Association and KU’s Office of Admissions and Scholarships awarded five incoming freshmen from Garden City, Kansas City, Liberal, Topeka and Winfield one-time $1,000 Kansas Honor Scholar Scholarships, all entirely funded by alumni donations. Additionally, two students, from Salina and Kansas City receive the $1,000 renewable four-year Herbert Rucker Woodward Scholarship, that is given annually for the past 21 years to Kansas Honor Scholars. Since 1985, more than 17,000 Kansas Honor Scholars have attended KU.
For more information and/or to register online, visit kualumni.org/khs.
