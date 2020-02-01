Sarah Kimmi, a graduating senior at Atchison County Community High School, has been named one of more than 4,500 candidates in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in the year 2020.
Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the President. About 160 candidates will eventually advance to become scholars. All scholars are invited to Washington in June for the National Recognition Program, featuring various events and enrichment activities and culminating in the presentation of the Presidential Scholars Medallion during a White House sponsored ceremony.
A distinguished panel of educators will review these submissions and select approximately 600 semifinalists in early April. The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the President, will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the Scholars in May.
Sarah is the daughter of Gene and Angie Kimmi.
For more information about the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, parents and students can call the U.S. Presidential Scholars Office at 507-931-8345, or send an e-mail to PSP@scholarshipamerica.org.
Slick pavement
causes rollover
An early Friday morning single vehicle rollover accident near the Atchison and Leavenworth county line sent a 61-year-old Troy woman to the hospital for treatment of injury, the Kansas Highway Patrol reports.
Dennise A. Turpin was southbound along U.S. Highway 73 when she lost control along an icy roadway about 10 miles south of Atchison near milepost 44.3, according to a KHP online crash log. Turpin was driving a 1998 Saturn S Series vehicle when she went onto the right shoulder and then over-corrected into the east ditch and rolled the vehicle multiple times.
The accident occurred about 6:51 a.m., according to the crash log. Atchison County EMS transported Turpin to Atchison Hospital after she suffered what the report described as a suspected minor injury.
Turpin was strapped into her safety restraint at the time of impact, the KHP reported. Her vehicle was towed from the scene.
Holiday Open
House numbers in
Thrivent Financial held their Holiday Open House and collected over 400 lbs of food, toys and clothing for the Salvation Army and Atchison County Food Pantry.
AHS announces
Royal Courts hopefuls
Atchison High School leaders announced the 2020 Royal Courts candidates on Thursday. The Royal Courts Dance is scheduled for 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
The announcement and crowning of the king and queen is set to take place during halftime of the AHS varsity boy’s basketball game in the school gymnasium. The AHS teams are playing against the Kansas City-based Sumner Academy on Royal Courts night.
Bar fighter faces months in jail
An Effingham man began serving his sentence Friday in connection with injuries he inflicted on restaurant manager after he was involved in a springtime disturbance at Mueller’s Locker Room.
Zakkery W. Hollands was sentenced Monday, Jan. 27, in Atchison County District Court for a felony aggravated battery. Per terms of the negotiated plea agreement heard Dec. 2, 2019, Hollands will serve 60 days for a total completion of 1,040 hours in the Atchison County Jail and pay more than $4,000 in restitution within 90 days to cover the out of pocket expenses his victim incurred in wake of the injury she suffered caused by his actions.
Hollands was also ordered to undergo alcohol/substance abuse assessments and abide by any recommended course of treatment within 90 days after his release from incarceration. Although Hollands was granted probation, he is also subject to an underlying 24-month prison sentence to serve if he does not follow the rules as ordered.
District Court Judge Robert Bednar told Hollands that he reviewed the files and that he had also suffered an arm injury very similar to the victim, which Hollands inflicted.
“You broke her arm as good as I have seen,” Bednar said. The treatment required surgery to install rods and she suffered an intense amount of pain. Bednar described Hollands’ action as a “blind sight stunt.”
Bednar told Hollands that his recent conviction marks the second aggravated battery conviction within a close proximity related to alcohol consumption.
“You have two aggravated batteries now,” Bednar said, “because of your drinking problem. The next time it will be prison.”
See Page B2 for additional photos from these reports.
— Compiled by Mary Meyers
