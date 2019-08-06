A Kansas and Nebraska family pharmacy chain based in Atchison is marking its 13th year of operations.
Kex Rx, which operates locations in Horton, Hiawatha, Falls City, Nebraska as well as the flagship store at 807 Main St., is owned and managed by Joe Koechner, originally of Tipton, Missouri.
According to a news release celebrating the pharmacy firm’s anniversary, Koechner graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 1996 having spent part of his collegiate career at Benedictine College. His career, spanning more than 20 years, began in Paola and continued in Omaha, Nebraska.
The pharmacy will mark its anniversary with a series of free or low-cost health services, including a kid’s coloring contest ($100 cash prize to be donated to the child’s school); free blood pressure checks; and free and safe disposal of unused medication at the Atchison and Falls City locations. Registrants will be qualified for a $1,000 Visa gift card.
On Saturday, Aug. 10, a free lunch will be served and free kids and senior vitamins will be distributed; the first 100 attendees will qualify for a free flu shot voucher. For more information, go to www.KexRx.com
