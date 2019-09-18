The Kansas Department of Transportation bridge inspection team members expect to conduct a routine inspection this week on the Amelia Earhart Memorial Bridge spanning the Missouri River in Atchison.
Weather permitting, the inspection will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, weather permitting. During the inspection one lane of traffic will be closed in each direction. The outside lanes and shoulders will have traffic cones to protect the work area and arrow boards will in use to channel traffic.
KDOT urges motorists to expect a minor delay and to add extra time to your respective travel schedules.
