Area school-aged youth can win prizes when they enter the KDOT-sponsored “Put the Brakes on Fatalities” poster and video contest in observance of Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day, Thursday, Oct. 10.
Schools, classrooms or booster clubs in Kansas of grand prize-winning students will also receive money as part of the contest prizes.
Kansas youngsters between the ages of 5 to 13 are eligible to enter the poster contest. Three statewide winners will also receive a Kindle Fire Tablet and case from Kansas Turnpike Authority; a $50 Amazon gift card from the Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association of Kansas; movie passes from AAA Kansas; and $200 for the respective school, class or booster club.
For more information about the poster and video contests log onto www.ksdot.org/events/PuttheBrakesOnFatalitiesDay/default.asp for the contest entry forms. There will be a total of 18 regional winners in the six regions. The age groups are: ages 5 to 7; ages 8 to 10; and ages 11 to 13 and these winners will be eligible to receive a bicycle from KTA and a helmet from Safe Kids Kansas. The artful posters must be on 8.5-inch by 11 inch paper. The poster artists can compose their work in paint, crayon, pencil, pastel, and collage medium. No computer-aided drawings are allowed. All poster entries must be postmarked by Friday, Sept. 20. Winners’ names and artwork will be sent to media and posted on the KDOT website at www.ksdot.org. Mail poster contest entry forms to: KS Traffic Safety Resource Office, 2930 SW Wanamaker Dr., Suite 100, Topeka, Kansas 66614.
The video contest is for Kansas teens enrolled in grades eighth to 12th. KTA provides prizes that include an iPad, A Go Pro and a DJI Osmo Pocket. Grand prize winner’s school, class or booster club will receive $500. The video entries must be posted by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. For information concerning entry submissions and contest entry forms log on to https://www.ksturnpike.com/contests and click on appropriate links. If no access to YouTube, email kta-pr@ksturnpike.com for other directions to enter the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.