TOPEKA – Kansas Department of Transportation recently announced the approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects throughout Kansas.
Bid letting was Jan. 15 in Topeka. Some bid included multiple projects that were bundled in relevance to proximity and type of work.
Eight projects within District One – Northeast involve Atchison and neighboring counties. These projects and their locations are:
*Atchison – Project No. 159-3 KA-5455-01 – U.S. Highway 159, from the north city limits of Nortonville, along the Atchison and Jefferson county line, north to the west city limits of Effingham is an 11.4-mile milling and overlay project awarded to the St. Joseph, Missouri-based Herzog Contracting Corporation in an amount greater than $1 million.
* Two projects were let for Brown County – Project No. 7 C-495-01 is for a 0.1 mile bridge replacement bridge spanning Muddy Creek located 1 mile east and 2.6 miles north of Wetmore. The bid of more than $555,571 was awarded to the Ebert Construction Co. Inc. & Subsidiary, of Wamego.
The second project – 20-7KA-5443-01 – K-20, is from east U.S. Highway 73/Kansas Highway 20 junction east to the Brown and Doniphan county line, for 5.5 miles of milling and overlay. The bid in the amount fewer than $502,300 was awarded to Herzog.
*Project No. 20-22KA-5444-01 in Doniphan County from the Brown County line eastbound to Kansas Highway 7/K-20 junction, Herzog will continue the milling and overlay for a 15.4-mile stretch for less than $1.5 million.
*In Jefferson County there are two projects slated. Project No. 92-44 KA -5448 -01 –K-92, from the north city limits of McLouth, east to the Jefferson/Leavenworth county line involves sealing a 5.5-mile stretch of road. The bid in the amount of $150,655 was awarded to the Kansas City, Missouri-based Vance Brothers Inc. And Subsidiary.
Project No. 44KA-5445-01-U.S. Highway 59 from the south city limits of Oskaloosa northbound to north of 198th Street and Kansas Highway 92, from Union Street in Oskaloosa east to the U.S. 59 and K-92 junction, 14 miles of milling and overlay. Herzog was the successful bidder for an amount that is more than $3.1 million.
