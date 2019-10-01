The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Sept. 28, rescinded the recent boil order advisories for Jefferson County Rural Water District 11 and Rural Water District 14.
The advisories were issued Sept. 24 due to confirmed bacteriological contamination in neither of the consecutively connected water systems.
Laboratory testing samples collected from the respective districts indicated there is no evidence of bacteriological contamination and any other conditions that placed the system at risk have been resolved, KDHE officials reported.
For consumer questions, consumers can contact the water system or call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For additional consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage:http://www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water disruption.htm.
