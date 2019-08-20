The boil water advisory for Nortonville has rescinded, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Tuesday morning.
Laboratory testing samples collected from the city of Nortonville indicated there is no evidence of bacterial contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination have been deemed resolved by KDHE officials.
The advisory issued Friday, Aug. 16 was due to a line break that resulted in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure could result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination. After detection of water line break, samples were collected and sent to a certified laboratory according to KDHE protocol. In the meantime, a boil water advisory was put into effect contingent on findings of the test results.
For more information, consumers can contact the water system or call KDHE at 785-296-5514, or visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage at: http://www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water_ disruption.htm.
