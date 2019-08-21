A boil water advisory for the city of Winchester has been lifted, The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced early Wednesday.
The advisory was recently issued because of a loss of pressure in the system due to an equipment failure. A failure to maintain adequate pressure might have resulted in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.
A certified laboratory has confirmed the collected samplings from the city of Winchester indicate the is no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk have been resolved, KDHE officials reported.
Consumers can direct their questions to the water system , or call KDHE at 785-296-5514, for more information visit the KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage at http://www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water _disruption.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.